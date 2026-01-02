From High Street cafe to MRT kiosks: Polar's 100-year survival story

SINGAPORE: Ask any Singaporean to name the brand behind sugar rolls, chicken pies and curry puffs, and the answer comes without hesitation – Polar.

Of the three, Polar's most iconic product is the curry puff, and the secret to it sits behind a padlocked door at the company's Woodlands factory. The room is labelled the "Curry Room" and is off-limits to all of its 350 employees except one. Inside, a curry mix formula that has been passed down through generations is prepared daily.

Dr Chan Kok Yew, 57, is the third-generation keeper of this closely guarded recipe.

A medical doctor by training and the company's executive chairman, he continues to oversee "certain aspects" of production in "a significant way", ensuring each batch tastes exactly as it should.

When pressed about whether he can bake the curry puffs himself, he said: "If you ask me to do it from step one to the end, I probably can do several of the steps. It's actually not rocket science."

The original recipe for the puff pastry, he revealed, came from an unlikely source – a French chef at a card game.

“The recipe for that was won over a deck of cards. The wager was the recipe and my uncle was quite good at card games,” he said. His uncle, Chan Chong Hin, refined the recipe into what became Polar's signature offering.