Singapore

More than S$483,000 lost this year to scammers posing as parcel delivery companies: Police
Courier packing cardboard boxes in van and preparing them for delivery. (Photo: iStock)

Natasha Ganesan
27 May 2022 07:17PM (Updated: 27 May 2022 07:17PM)
SINGAPORE: The police on Friday (May 27) warned the public about a resurgence of phishing scams involving the delivery of parcels.

At least 350 victims have been cheated of more than S$483,000 in total since January 2022, the police said in a news release.

Victims of the phishing scams would receive emails or text messages from scammers impersonating well-known logistics companies. They would inform the victims that there was a parcel waiting for delivery and instruct them to click on an URL link to make payment.

After clicking on the links, victims would then be redirected to fraudulent websites, where they would be tricked into providing their credit or debit card details and one-time password (OTP), said the police.

“Victims would only realise that they had been scammed when they discovered unauthorised transactions made to their credit or debit card,” they added.

Screenshots of phishing SMSes directing victims to a fraudulent website. (Image: SPF)
A phishing email directing victims to a fraudulent website. (Image: SPF)
Screenshot of a phishing website. (Image: SPF)

The police advised members of the public not to click on URL links in unsolicited emails and text messages and always verify the authenticity of the information with the official website or sources.

They should also never disclose their personal or Internet details and OTP to anyone, and report any fraudulent credit or debit card charges to their bank and cancel their card immediately.

Last week, the police said that at least S$70.8 million had been lost this year to scammers impersonating business partners or employees via spoofed emails.

The Ministry of Manpower also recently warned the public about a fake email from scammers impersonating its officers, claiming that the ministry requires employers to submit a declaration every month on salary payments.

Anyone with information on scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

Source: CNA/ng(ac)

