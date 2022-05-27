More than S$483,000 lost this year to scammers posing as parcel delivery companies: Police

SINGAPORE: The police on Friday (May 27) warned the public about a resurgence of phishing scams involving the delivery of parcels.

At least 350 victims have been cheated of more than S$483,000 in total since January 2022, the police said in a news release.

Victims of the phishing scams would receive emails or text messages from scammers impersonating well-known logistics companies. They would inform the victims that there was a parcel waiting for delivery and instruct them to click on an URL link to make payment.

After clicking on the links, victims would then be redirected to fraudulent websites, where they would be tricked into providing their credit or debit card details and one-time password (OTP), said the police.

“Victims would only realise that they had been scammed when they discovered unauthorised transactions made to their credit or debit card,” they added.