Police aiming for 2 election rally sites for each GRC, 1 for each SMC

SINGAPORE: The police aim to designate two physical rally sites for each group representation constituency (GRC) and one site for each single member constituency (SMC) in the next General Election.

One site will also be identified for lunchtime rallies, Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling said in parliament on Tuesday (Feb 18).

She was responding to a question from Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh on the number of physical rally sites there will be.

The Workers' Party secretary-general also asked whether the list of rally sites could be released when the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) submits its report to parliament.

The Elections Department announced the convening of the EBRC, which is currently in the process of reviewing constituency lines, on Jan 22.

Ms Sun said the list of rally sites would be released at the end of nomination proceedings on Nomination Day.

"This is consistent with the approach taken for the parliamentary general elections with physical rallies held in 2011 and 2015," she said of the arrangements.

She added that the police were assessing a range of rally sites that can include open fields, stadiums and schools.

Physical rallies have been expected to make a comeback in the General Election that Singapore must hold by Nov 23 this year.

CNA earlier reported that 22 of the 46 rally sites in the 2015 General Election no longer exist, with 12 sites lost to housing projects.

There were no physical rallies in the 2020 General Election due to pandemic safety measures. Physical campaigning was restricted to walkabouts and house visits in limited group sizes.