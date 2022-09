SINGAPORE: Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for three days.

Rosniza Roslani was last seen in the vicinity of Blk 325 Woodlands Street 32 on Sep 4, said the police in a news release on Wednesday (Sep 7).

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online.

All information will be kept confidential, said the police.