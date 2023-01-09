Logo
Singapore

Police appeal for information on 14-year-old girl missing since Christmas Eve
Singapore

Nur Aaliyah Abdillah was last seen at Block 128A Rivervale Street.

Nur Aaliyah Abdillah was last seen at Block 128A Rivervale Street.

The 14-year-old girl was last seen at Block 128A Rivervale Street on Dec 24, 2022. (Photo: SPF)

The 14-year-old girl was last seen at Block 128A Rivervale Street on Dec 24, 2022. (Photo: SPF)

09 Jan 2023 08:15PM
SINGAPORE: The police appealed for information on Monday (Jan 9) on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Nur Aaliyah Abdillah was last seen at Block 128A Rivervale Street, at about 12pm on Dec 24, the police said. 

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

Source: CNA/ac(gr)

