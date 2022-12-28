Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Police appeal for information on 16-year-old girl missing for 9 days
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Police appeal for information on 16-year-old girl missing for 9 days

Nurfarisha Binte Mohammad Izzam was last seen near Block 626 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on Dec 19.

Police appeal for information on 16-year-old girl missing for 9 days

Nurfarisha Binte Mohammad Izzam was last seen on Dec 19, 2022. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

28 Dec 2022 12:43PM (Updated: 28 Dec 2022 12:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The police appealed for information on Wednesday (Dec 28) on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for about nine days.

Nurfarisha Binte Mohammad Izzam was last seen in the vicinity of Block 626 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, at about 1pm on Dec 19, the police said. 

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

Source: CNA/at(sn)

Related Topics

missing person SPF

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.