Police appeal for information on 16-year-old girl missing for 9 days

SINGAPORE: The police appealed for information on Wednesday (Dec 28) on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for about nine days.

Nurfarisha Binte Mohammad Izzam was last seen in the vicinity of Block 626 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, at about 1pm on Dec 19, the police said.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.