SINGAPORE: The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of two teenage girls who have been missing for 10 days.

Nur Atiqah Mohd Nizam, 19, and Nurain Abdullah, 18, were last seen near Springleaf Avenue at about 8.15pm on Nov 11, said the police in a news release on Sunday (Nov 21).

Anyone with information may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit a report online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.