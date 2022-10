SINGAPORE: Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for four days.

Sivakeshan Saravanan was last seen in the vicinity of Blk 103 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Sep 30.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online.

All information will be kept confidential, said the police.