Singapore

Police appeal for information on 13-year-old girl missing for 2 days
Singapore

Police appeal for information on 13-year-old girl missing for 2 days

Caliandra Amber Edmund was last seen near 29 Fernvale Road in Sengkang on Oct 25.

Police appeal for information on 13-year-old girl missing for 2 days

Caliandra Amber Edmund was last seen in the vicinity of 29 Fernvale Road on Oct 25, 2022 at about 8pm. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

27 Oct 2022 07:37PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2022 07:37PM)
SINGAPORE: Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.

Caliandra Amber Edmund was last seen in the vicinity of 29 Fernvale Road on Oct 25 at about 8pm, said the police on Thursday (Oct 27). 

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online. All information will be kept confidential, said the police.

Source: CNA/lk(rj)

