SINGAPORE: Police on Friday (Apr 29) issued an appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for 11 days.

Ms Lala Damarani was last seen around Bukit Batok Street 22 on Apr 18, they said.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.