19 people arrested for suspected involvement in Ponzi-like job scams

SINGAPORE: A total of 19 people were arrested for their suspected involvement in Ponzi-like job scams, after some victims were told to pay membership fees in order to earn commissions for online jobs.

In a news release on Wednesday (Oct 13), the police said 16 men and three women, aged between 18 and 35, were arrested during an islandwide operation on Oct 11 and Oct 12.

Preliminary investigations revealed that bogus companies were believed "to be running Ponzi-like schemes where the new job seekers' money (were) used to pay the promised commissions to existing job holders", the police said.

The 19 people were believed to have facilitated the schemes by opening corporate and personal bank accounts, advertising and recruiting potential part-time job seekers, as well as fraudulently registering and supplying mobile phone lines.

"Some of them also allegedly rented out or sold their bank accounts to the scammers," said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing, they added.

SCAMMERS OFFERED FAKE ONLINE JOBS

Between Oct 8 and Oct 10, the police received several reports where victims received unsolicited text messages, WhatsApp messages, Facebook or Instagram posts, or had come across advertisements online promoting highly paid part-time affiliate marketing related jobs.

The scammers would offer fake online jobs that required the victims to complete easy tasks, such as following social media accounts and liking social media posts to boost their viewership.