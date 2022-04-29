15-year-old under investigation after missing man instructed by scammer to film himself with 'bruises'

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man has been arrested and a 15-year-old boy is under investigation for their alleged involvement in a China official impersonation scam, after a video and a ransom demand of a missing man with "bruises" were sent to the victim's parents.

The police said that they received a report on Tuesday (Apr 26) that a 21-year-old man had gone missing.

The man’s parents, who are based in China, subsequently received a photo and a video of their son, as well as ransom demands from an unknown person in China.

Following the report, police officers conducted extensive searches and investigations to locate the man. He was eventually found safe around Airport Boulevard on Wednesday, police said in a news release on Friday.

FAKE BRUISES

Preliminary investigations showed that the man had received a call from a scammer who claimed to be a police officer from China.

“The scammer claimed that there was a police warrant against him in China for money laundering offences and later instructed the victim to stop all communications with his family and friends,” said police.

The scammer also told the man to take a photo and video of himself with make-up of “bruises” on his face and arms to “assist in the purported investigations”.

Without the victim’s knowledge, the scammer sent the photo and video to his parents in China and demanded a ransom be paid for his release, said the police.

According to screengrabs of messages between them, provided by the police, the victim’s parents asked the scammer for a video call with their son to guarantee his safety.

However, the scammer declined and urged them to send the money instead.

The parents then asked for more time to gather the money.