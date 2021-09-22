5 people arrested after fight at Jalan Sultan injures 19-year-old

SINGAPORE: Three men and two women have been arrested after a fight at Block 19 Jalan Sultan, where a man was found injured.

The police said they were alerted to a fight at about 1.30am on Monday (Sep 20).

“Upon police’s arrival, a 19-year-old man was found with lacerations on his head, upper body and hand,” the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a media release on Wednesday, adding that he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The assailants had fled before officers arrived, said the police. A knife was seized as a case exhibit.

The five suspects, aged between 17 and 22, were arrested between Monday and Wednesday.

One of them, a 19-year-old man, will be charged in court on Thursday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapon.

If convicted, he faces life imprisonment, or up to 15 years in jail, a fine and caning.

Police investigations are ongoing.

“The police will not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law,” said SPF.

“We will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.”