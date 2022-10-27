Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man arrested for allegedly attacking elderly man with a chopper
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Man arrested for allegedly attacking elderly man with a chopper

Man arrested for allegedly attacking elderly man with a chopper

A chopper was recovered from a rubbish bin and seized as a case exhibit. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

27 Oct 2022 08:20PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2022 08:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Oct 26) for allegedly attacking an elderly man with a chopper along New Upper Changi Road.

Police officers responded to a report of the case at about 3.35pm on Wednesday. The suspect fled the scene before the police arrived. 

The victim suffered injuries on his head and was taken conscious to the hospital.

Through ground enquiries and using footage from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Wednesday night.

"A chopper was recovered from a nearby rubbish bin and seized as a case exhibit," said the police.

The man will be charged in court on Friday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon. The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or a combination of such punishments. 

"The police will not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law. We will spare no effort to track down such offenders and will deal with them in accordance with the law," the police said.

Source: CNA/lk(mi)

Related Topics

police crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.