Man arrested for allegedly cheating Lazada of more than S$100,000
The police seized a desktop computer, mobile phones and SIM cards, which were used to facilitate the man's fraudulent activities. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Lakeisha Leo
Lakeisha Leo
19 Aug 2021 11:58PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 11:58PM)
SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating e-commerce platform Lazada of more than S$100,000. 

In a news release on Thursday (Aug 19), the police said they received a report of suspected fraudulent activities on the e-commerce platform. 

A seller had masqueraded as buyers and allegedly defrauded Lazada of more than S$100,000 by abusing its voucher payments and buyers' refund schemes, said the authorities.

Through follow-up investigations and close collaboration with Lazada, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the man. 

He was arrested on Aug 18 in the vicinity of Silat Avenue in Bukit Merah. A desktop computer, mobile phones and SIM cards that were used to facilitate his fraudulent activities were seized.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Those found guilty of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. 

"The police take a serious view of persons who may be involved in scams and frauds, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law." 

Source: CNA/lk

