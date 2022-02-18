Knife-wielding man shot, arrested after charging police officers at Clementi police centre

SINGAPORE: A knife-wielding man was shot and arrested by police outside Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre, said the police in the early hours of Friday (Feb 18).

A video of the incident circulating on social media showed the man crossing the street towards the police centre at Clementi Ave 5 with what appears to be a knife in his hand while police officers point their firearms at him.

The man then charges one of the police officers, after which a loud shot is heard and the man falls to the ground. The officers then quickly surround the man.

"The Police have arrested a 49-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon," said the police said in a statement.

According to the police, the attacker had allegedly assaulted a 41-year-old man with a knife along Block 420A Clementi Avenue 1 at about 8.40pm on Thursday. The victim, who received injuries on his right arm and wrist, was taken to hospital conscious.

Preliminary investigations show the victim and the assailant did not know each other.

IMMINENT THREAT TO OFFICER

After the assault, the suspect then boarded a taxi to the Clementi Police Division and stood outside the station holding the knife. The man was observed to be shouting incoherently when on duty police officers approached him.

"Despite the officers’ repeated instructions to drop the knife, the man refused to comply with the verbal warning and charged towards one of the officers, while armed with a knife," police said. "As there was imminent threat to the officer, he then fired one shot at the man with his service revolver."

"The officer assessed that his life was in imminent danger from the knife-wielding man and therefore opened fire," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Marc E, Clementi Police Division commander. "The officers ensured that the threatening situation was brought under control quickly with no danger to the public."

The man, who was then detained by the officers, had suffered a gunshot wound on his left arm. "He was conveyed conscious to the hospital and is currently in a stable condition," police added.

The 49-year-old suspect will be charged on Friday for the offences of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon. For the offence of criminal intimidation, he could face a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both. The offence of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon carries a jail term of up to seven years, or with fine, or with caning.

Criminal acts which display a blatant disregard of the law will not be tolerated, police said in the statement, adding "we will spare no efforts to bring those responsible to justice".

"Police officers risk their safety on a daily basis and this incident showed that officers have to react to the evolving situation quickly to prevent further harm to the public, while using the appropriate level of force,” said the Clementi Police Division commander.