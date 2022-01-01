Suspect arrested after man dies in a fight at a Woodlands dormitory

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of a man at a dormitory in Woodlands, said the police on Saturday (Jan 1).

The police said they were alerted to a fight in a dormitory at Woodlands Industrial Park at about 1.25am on Saturday.

Officers found a 37-year-old man lying motionless on the floor with head injuries. He was unconscious when taken to hospital and later died.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that both men had got into a dispute, and the 26-year-old man had allegedly attacked the 37-year-old man with a wooden plank that had screws," said the police in a media release.

The suspect will be charged on Sunday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapon.

If found guilty, he faces life imprisonment and caning, or a jail term of up to 15 years, caning and fine.