Watch, handbag among S$83,000 in items stolen in Kovan Road break-in; man arrested

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking and theft of more than S$83,000 in items, the police said on Tuesday (May 24).

The police received a report on Saturday at about 9pm that a unit along Kovan Road had been broken into, and jewellery and other accessories amounting to more than S$83,000 were purportedly stolen.

A watch in a green and beige case, and a handbag in an orange box were among the items shown in photos provided by the police.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the man and arrested him on Monday, said the police, adding that all the stolen items were recovered.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday with housebreaking and theft. If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.