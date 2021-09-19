Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man arrested for alleged molestation at Woodlands Industrial Park
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Man arrested for alleged molestation at Woodlands Industrial Park

Man arrested for alleged molestation at Woodlands Industrial Park

File photo of a man in handcuffs. (File photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

19 Sep 2021 08:54PM (Updated: 19 Sep 2021 08:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Police have arrested a 29-year-old man suspected of being involved in a case of outrage of modesty.

At about 1.30pm on Saturday (Sep 18), police received a report from a victim who reported being molested by an unknown man along Woodlands Industrial Park E2.

The man's identity was established by police through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was arrested on the same day the report was made.

The man will be charged on Monday with outrage of modesty, which carries a penalty of up to two years' imprisonment, a fine, caning or any combination of these punishments.

Source: CNA/dv(zl)

Related Topics

crime SPF police

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us