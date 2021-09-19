Man arrested for alleged molestation at Woodlands Industrial Park

SINGAPORE: Police have arrested a 29-year-old man suspected of being involved in a case of outrage of modesty.

At about 1.30pm on Saturday (Sep 18), police received a report from a victim who reported being molested by an unknown man along Woodlands Industrial Park E2.

The man's identity was established by police through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was arrested on the same day the report was made.

The man will be charged on Monday with outrage of modesty, which carries a penalty of up to two years' imprisonment, a fine, caning or any combination of these punishments.