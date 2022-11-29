Police arrest woman who staged solo protest in front of Chinese embassy in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Police on Tuesday (Nov 29) said they are investigating a woman for allegedly taking part in a public assembly outside the Chinese embassy without a permit.

They said they were alerted to the incident at about 1pm on Monday.

The 32-year-old was allegedly staging a protest related to issues in China.

“We directed the woman to stop her protest and she complied,” police said.

CNA understands that the woman goes by the handle @kellymilkies on Twitter. The account, which has more than 24,000 followers and 33,500 tweets, has been posting content related to protests in China in recent days.



At around 4am on Monday, she tweeted that she had planned to be at the embassy from 11am to 3pm later that day.

Then at midday, she posted photos of handwritten signs in English and Chinese with the caption: “I am alone outside the Embassy of China in Singapore @ 150 Tanglin Road”.