Police Coast Guard using new simulator to let officers better handle boat capsize situations

This kind of risk is partly why the PCG is using the moving structure, called the underwater egress training simulator, to help STS officers better handle boat capsize situations.



In the event of capsize, officers must properly remove their gear, including their inflated life vests, before swimming out from under the boat.

During the training simulation, the officers underwater had their head almost against the simulator’s floor. With each of them breathing from an emergency oxygen tank, they reached behind their back and jettisoned their life vest, before swimming out from the side.



Officers reacting to a capsize situation sometimes do so in complete darkness while trapped under a boat, amid potentially strong currents and choppy waters.

The simulator, launched in August and built like the PCG’s high-speed PK interceptor boat, recreates these situations to allow officers to train in a realistic yet safe environment.

For instance, the training pool is fitted with a wave generator to simulate currents and various sea states.

“The simulator is able to replicate the physical and environmental conditions that may arise from maritime emergencies such as a boat capsize situation, where officers will experience disorientation within a confined space whilst underwater,” the police said in a news release on Sunday (Nov 14).



A police spokesperson said officers do not have to complete a specific number of hours on the simulator, but that it is part of the training curriculum before they are deployed.



“The feedback we have received so far is that it has been really helpful. It definitely builds their confidence in a very different kind of training setting altogether,” he said.