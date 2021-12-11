More ‘eyes and ears’ on the ground: Volunteers wanted for new community crime prevention scheme

Examples of interest groups include E-shoppers on Watch, where members will get the latest crime news affecting online shoppers, and Cyclists on Watch, which will relay crime and road safety information affecting cyclists. There are plans to add more interest groups in future.

“With this umbrella group, we can ensure consistency throughout all the different schemes, we can reap the synergies among them,” said the director of the Community Partnership Department, Assistant Commissioner Shng Yunn Chinn.

The scheme also requires “minimal commitments” and anyone aged 13 and above may join, he said.

The police said that CWS members who want to do more may also sign up for other volunteer schemes that require more commitment and participation, such as Citizens on Patrol or the Volunteer Special Constabulary.

Citizens on Patrol members go round their neighbourhood in groups of at least four members to prevent and deter crime, while Volunteer Special Constabulary officers are vested with the powers of a police officer and work alongside regular police officers.

PROTECTING COMMUNITIES

Since June this year, about 5,000 people have been onboarded to the CWS, said the police.

One of them is 34-year-old Mr Tan Yu Liang, who was part of his precinct’s Neighbourhood Watch Zone, in which residents look out for crimes in their neighbourhood. This will be transformed into the Neighbours On Watch interest group.

Recalling his experience of volunteering for different community schemes, he said one of the most memorable encounters was helping to arrest a snatch thief in a vacated block of flats while on patrol.

More recent experiences include solving neighbourly disputes, keeping an eye out for loan sharks, or educating residents about scams, said the chairman of the Stirling View Residents' Committee.

By joining such community schemes, including the CWS, he said: “You’re actually gaining the necessary knowledge and experience to prevent crime.

"So with that kind of knowledge, (people) not just protect themselves, their family members – they also do their part to actually help the greater community.”