Singapore police's counter-drone system scans skies to keep major events safe

SINGAPORE: In recent years, the dangers of unauthorised drones have become more widely known, from intrusions into Changi Airport's airspace to illegal entry into the flight path of a military aircraft.

The unmanned aerial vehicles can also bypass traditional security measures and pose a threat where crowds of people are gathered.

A counter-drone system operationalised by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) early in 2023 is now able to defuse such threats when deployed at major events.

Developed by SPF and the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), the system comprises a suite of detection sensors including electro-optics cameras.

These sensors detect and obtain visuals of unauthorised drones in an area, along with any payloads they may be carrying.

When alerted, SPF's ground forces can then locate the drone pilot and stop the vehicle's flight, such as by using handheld jammer guns to disrupt control signals.

The counter-drone system was among the latest technology on display at SPF's workplan seminar on Friday (May 12), which showed how the force is enhancing its response to security incidents.