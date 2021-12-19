Dark shades, beige berets, submachine guns: The police counterterrorism unit made up mostly of NSFs

SINGAPORE: On Dec 29, 2019, Inspector (INSP) Herman Mohamed Sidek was on a regular patrol with three other police officers – all full-time national servicemen (NSF) – near Paragon shopping centre when he heard a loud bang in the direction of Lucky Plaza nearby.

“We thought that something exploded,” the 43-year-old regular from the Protective Security Command (ProCom) told reporters on Thursday (Dec 16). “So, my first thought was to run (to the incident).”

Having spent more than two years in the counterterrorism unit, INSP Herman knew he could not rule out an attack, especially as it was a Sunday with big crowds. Many migrant domestic workers typically gather near Lucky Plaza on their day off.

“In this unit, we are taught to never rule out a hostile vehicle, meaning a car ramming into public areas,” he said. “The crowds that we usually see, it’s a pattern, so we roughly have already made an assessment before that.”

Near the exit of the Lucky Plaza car park, INSP Herman saw a mangled car on the road and twisted pedestrian railings overhead.

The car had ploughed through the crowd and railings before plunging several metres onto the lane below. It was hard not to fear the worst, but the officer stayed calm.