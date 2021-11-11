6 teens arrested after man was attacked with a knife in Punggol

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old will be charged in court on Friday (Nov 12) after he allegedly attacked a person with a knife on Wednesday evening.

The teenager will be charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by "dangerous weapon" under the Penal Code, said the police in a news release on Thursday.

Five others, who were believed to be present when the incident happened, were also arrested for suspected unlawful assembly.

On Nov 10 at 6.30pm, the police were alerted to a case where the male victim was allegedly attacked by someone within a group using a knife along Northshore Drive in Punggol.

The attack purportedly arose from a heated argument between the victim and the teenager within the group, said the police.

The victim suffered lacerations to his neck and was conscious when taken to the hospital. The group had fled the scene before the police arrived.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon, those found guilty may be jailed up to 15 years, be fined, caned or any combination of such punishments.

If found guilty of being a member of an unlawful assembly, offenders may be jailed up to two years, fined, or both.



Police investigations are ongoing.