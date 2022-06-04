More than 2,000 officers attend first Police Day Parade in two years after pandemic hiatus

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force on Friday (Jun 3) held its first Police Day Parade in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on the annual event.

The parade was attended by President Halimah Yacob and more than 2,000 police officers.

Police Day has been commemorated annually on Jun 3 since the first parade in 1971, celebrating SPF’s achievements and recognising the contributions of past and present officers.

Jun 3 also marks the day in 1959 that Singapore obtained self-government, noted SPF.

The Singapore Police Bicentennial 2020 Medal and Medallion were inaugurated during the parade on Friday.

In a media release, SPF said the design of the medal and medallion incorporates features associated with its identity, as well as its commitment to safeguarding the country.

For instance, the medal suspender incorporates a pair of laurels, a symbol of excellence, as well as the numeral 200 to honour 200 years of policing in Singapore, said SPF.