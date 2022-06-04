More than 2,000 officers attend first Police Day Parade in two years after pandemic hiatus
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force on Friday (Jun 3) held its first Police Day Parade in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on the annual event.
The parade was attended by President Halimah Yacob and more than 2,000 police officers.
Police Day has been commemorated annually on Jun 3 since the first parade in 1971, celebrating SPF’s achievements and recognising the contributions of past and present officers.
Jun 3 also marks the day in 1959 that Singapore obtained self-government, noted SPF.
The Singapore Police Bicentennial 2020 Medal and Medallion were inaugurated during the parade on Friday.
In a media release, SPF said the design of the medal and medallion incorporates features associated with its identity, as well as its commitment to safeguarding the country.
For instance, the medal suspender incorporates a pair of laurels, a symbol of excellence, as well as the numeral 200 to honour 200 years of policing in Singapore, said SPF.
Several awards were handed out during the parade, including Best Land Division which went to Clementi Police Division.
"The Best Land Division award is a testament to the officers’ outstanding work in various aspects of crime-fighting and readiness to respond to major incidents, in spite of dealing with challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic," said SPF.
And for the first time, Airport Police Division was awarded the Best NS Operationally Ready Unit.
SPF also launched a social media challenge on Friday as part of celebrations commemorating Police Day.
The #PoliceDayChallenge, launched on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, invites members of the public to share videos of themselves attempting the challenge to show their support for the SPF and its officers.
During the workout, participants are encouraged to exercise to the rhythm of the SPF March and conclude the exercise with their own signature moves at the end.