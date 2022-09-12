Bill allowing police to collect DNA from more people passed as MPs sound privacy, security concerns

Ms Sun said in her closing speech that the Government has looked at the DNA collection regime in foreign jurisdictions.

For instance, in the Australian state of South Australia, DNA information is collected for all imprisonable offences, while England collects DNA information for all imprisonable offences and some non-imprisonable offences.

“We did not just adopt wholesale the practices of other countries, but where appropriate, adapted it to suit our context,” she said.

“We have chosen to expand our collection only to offences that are punishable by imprisonment and not compoundable under any written law, unless the offence is specified in the fourth schedule to the Criminal Procedure Code 2010.

“This strikes the appropriate balance in our local context.”

As for security concerns, Ms Sun reiterated that only authorised individuals are allowed to access the DNA database.

“All access is logged and recorded, and there will be an audit trail to detect any data access. The DNA information is stored on a standalone, secured network to prevent unauthorised access,” she said.

“When there is unauthorised access, action will be taken. This could include criminal charges being brought.”

Ms Sun also pointed to an existing framework to manage government data incidents.

“In the event of a data breach, appropriate remedial actions will be taken in accordance with standard operating procedures and workflows,” she added.

Beyond the police’s DNA database, MP Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas) urged the Government to consider establishing a national DNA registry, comprising the DNA sequence of every Singaporean and resident.

“Beyond identifying criminals, a DNA registry can also be helpful in identifying missing victims, or in an event with mass casualties,” he said.

“To the family of a victim in a homicide case, every possible tool to help bring the assailant to justice counts. To deter a potential criminal (and increase) his risk of being caught, counts.”

In response, Ms Sun said the Government would study this suggestion.

REMOVING DNA INFORMATION FROM DATABASE

Some MPs also raised issues with how the Bill requires individuals to apply to remove their DNA information from the database.

Under current law, the police are required to immediately remove an individual’s DNA data from their records if he is subsequently acquitted or discharged by the court, or if his offence is compounded, or if he is found to not be involved in the commission of any crime.

But under the new Bill, this is no longer automatically done and eligible individuals must now apply to have their data removed.

Even so, the police can choose not to do so - when it has reasonable grounds to believe that retaining the DNA is either relevant to other ongoing prosecutions or investigations, or necessary to safeguard national security.

If the police reject the application, the individual can appeal to a reviewing tribunal within 30 days of the police’s determination.

“This current Bill changes the default - from automatic deletion to automatic retention. Why is there a shift in policy? Is it necessitated by a change in the law and order situation?” asked MP Murali Pillai (PAP-Bukit Batok).

“Why is it not preferable for the current mechanism of automatic removal to be maintained? The current system is fair to all, the proposed system appears to benefit those with the resources, the time, and the know-how to request for such a deletion.”

To this, Ms Sun replied that the database’s purpose is to assist in solving crime.

“When the acquitted accused applies to have his information removed, we will remove it except under two circumstances,” she said.

“Subject to that, it is in society's interest that there is a larger database of DNA. The DNA has to be collected and retained in acceptable ways.”

MPs Louis Ng (PAP-Nee Soon) and Sharael Taha (PAP-Pasir Ris-Punggol) also asked for more details on the process of seeking data removal.

Ms Sun noted that an individual will have to apply for removal online with their particulars and case details. The registrar will then review the application and provide an official reply within 30 days.

Details of the application process will be made available on SPF’s website in due course, she added.

“When the registrar rejects … an individual's application to remove his (DNA) from the database, the registrar will notify the applicant and state the reasons for the rejection,” she said.

“If his data has been retained because there is an ongoing prosecution or investigation, the individual should be aware when these are concluded, such that he may reapply for expungement.”

If the person’s data is retained due to national security concerns, authorities will not be able to inform him when these concerns no longer exist, Ms Sun said.

“If he disagrees with the decision of the registrar, he can appeal to the reviewing tribunal. Even if the reviewing tribunal dismisses the appeal, the individual may be applied for removal at any time,” she said.