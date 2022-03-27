'Good boy!': How police dogs are trained to sniff out drugs, explosives or find missing people

SINGAPORE: Scampering along a luggage conveyor belt, two-year-old narcotics detection dog Inca is hard at work, sniffing bag after bag.

Abruptly, the labrador retriever freezes – with his snout hovering right above a red suitcase.

It’s a signal to his trainer: They’ve found what they’re looking for. Inside the bag is a small 30g pack of drugs, wrapped in layers of plastic.

His handler, 3rd Sergeant Aloysius Ho, responds with praise: “Goooood boy!” He also brandishes a yellow rubber ball – Inca’s reward for a job well done.

The dog wastes no time, chewing excitedly on his bounty before starting up a game of fetch with his handler.

It’s an example of the positive reinforcement the Police K-9 unit uses to train their dogs, rewarding them with the ball for desired behaviours.

“The reward will make the dogs more likely to repeat such behaviours that will help its handlers achieve the mission,” said the police.