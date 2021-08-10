Police raid 4 unlicensed KTV outlets, investigating 42 people for allegedly breaking COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: Police raided four unlicensed KTV-concept outlets during an islandwide operation and are investigating 42 people found in these premises for alleged breaches of COVID-19 regulations.

In a press release on Tuesday (Aug 10), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it conducted enforcement checks on 92 massage establishments and 23 public entertainment outlets between Aug 2 and Aug 8.

A total of 88 people are under police investigation.

Four unlicensed KTV-concept outlets, located along Ubi Avenue 3, Kaki Bukit Road 1, Lorong 8 Toa Payoh and Desker Road, were raided.

Four men and a woman, aged between 18 and 31, are also being investigated for their suspected involvement in managing these unlicensed public entertainment outlets, said the police.