Police raid 4 unlicensed KTV outlets, investigating 42 people for allegedly breaking COVID-19 rules
Enforcement checks were carried out on 92 massage establishments and 23 public entertainment outlets between Aug 2 and Aug 8.
SINGAPORE: Police raided four unlicensed KTV-concept outlets during an islandwide operation and are investigating 42 people found in these premises for alleged breaches of COVID-19 regulations.
In a press release on Tuesday (Aug 10), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it conducted enforcement checks on 92 massage establishments and 23 public entertainment outlets between Aug 2 and Aug 8.
A total of 88 people are under police investigation.
Four unlicensed KTV-concept outlets, located along Ubi Avenue 3, Kaki Bukit Road 1, Lorong 8 Toa Payoh and Desker Road, were raided.
Four men and a woman, aged between 18 and 31, are also being investigated for their suspected involvement in managing these unlicensed public entertainment outlets, said the police.
MASSAGE ESTABLISHMENTS ORDERED TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY
Twenty-four massage establishments were also suspected to have committed various breaches under the Massage Establishments Acts and COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.
"Police officers had found masseuses and customers allegedly not wearing a mask during the provision of massage services at four of these premises," said SPF.
A 10-day closure order and a fine of S$1,000 have been issued against these massage establishments. The customers will also be fined S$300 each for breaching safe management measures.
Police investigations against 46 people, comprising of operators, masseuses and customers are ongoing.
For providing massage services without a valid licence, the offence carries a fine of S$10,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both.
Repeat offenders could face a fine of up to S$20,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.
For not complying with safe distancing measures under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.
The offences of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to S$20,000.
The police said they have been consistently taking enforcement action at massage establishments and public entertainment outlets to suppress vice and other illicit activities.
Members of the public and businesses were also advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously.
"The police have zero tolerance for irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of these measures and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," it added.
