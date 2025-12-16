Singapore police step up patrols in certain areas, says MHA in the wake of Bondi Beach shooting

SINGAPORE: The police have stepped up patrols in some areas, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday (Dec 16) in the wake of the Bondi Beach shooting.

"Our security agencies are monitoring the threat environment closely," the ministry said in response to CNA's queries.

"Police have enhanced patrols at certain areas and will continue to calibrate their security measures accordingly."

Two gunmen killed 15 people and wounded dozens more at Bondi Beach on Sunday during a Jewish event to mark the start of Hanukkah. It is Australia's worst mass shooting in about 30 years.

Australian police have classified the incident as a terrorist attack, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese saying the gunmen were inspired by Islamic State ideology.

A day before the Bondi Beach incident, a mass shooting at the elite Brown University in the United States left two dead and nine injured.

The gunman had entered a building at the Ivy League school where students were taking exams and opened fire with a rifle before fleeing. Police are still tracking down a suspect.

MHA advised members of the public to be vigilant.

It urged anyone who knows or suspects that a person has been radicalised or is engaging in extremist activities to contact the Internal Security Department (ISD) at 1800 2626 473.

“ISD takes a serious view of any form of support for terrorism. Any person – foreigner or otherwise – who engages in any activity that threatens to harm Singapore’s national security will be firmly dealt with under the law,” MHA said.