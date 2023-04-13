Police extend deadline for Orchard Towers' nightclubs, bars to cease operations

SINGAPORE: The police have extended the deadline by two months for nightlife outlets in Orchard Towers to cease public entertainment operations.

On Jul 15 last year, the police told operators and owners of such outlets in Orchard Towers that no new public entertainment licences will be granted, nor will the licences for existing outlets be renewed beyond May 31, 2023.

Some business operators at Orchard Towers and the Singapore Nightlife Business Association appealed to extend their public entertainment licences, said the police on Thursday (Apr 13).

The police said the government has considered the appeal.

"We will not be changing our policy direction, but the police have agreed to extend the deadline for nightlife outlets to cease public entertainment operations at Orchard Towers by two months, to facilitate their transition to alternative arrangements," the Singapore Police Force (SPF) added.

The outlets will be able to renew their public entertainment licences until July if the requirements for the renewal are met. There will be no further renewal of licences after that, the police said.

Most floors in the 18-storey building are occupied by offices, but commercial units take up the first few floors.

Last year, the police said the law and order situation at Orchard Towers "remains of concern" and has not improved over the years.

"There has been a consistently high volume of and strong feedback from nearby residents and neighbouring developments on concerns over public safety, vice activities and nuisance contributed by the presence of nightclubs and bars at Orchard Towers," said the police.

A notice from the police said the move not to renew or grant new licences was part of the government's "continued efforts to manage the law and order situation and disamenities" at the building.

Nightclubs and bar operators said they were not the only ones to blame for the building's seedy reputation, and expressed shock and worry about the authorities’ decision not to renew their licences.

In 2019, Orchard Towers was the scene of a fight that resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man. In 2016, a man died after he was assaulted by two men, who were subsequently jailed.

Besides fights, there have also been police raids to clamp down on vice activities in Orchard Towers.