Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Police warn of fake Singapore Pools websites, mobile apps on Google Play store
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Police warn of fake Singapore Pools websites, mobile apps on Google Play store

Police warn of fake Singapore Pools websites, mobile apps on Google Play store

Fake Singapore Pools mobile application found on Google Play store. (Screengrab: Singapore Police Force)

Natasha Ganesan
Natasha Ganesan
25 Aug 2021 06:17PM (Updated: 25 Aug 2021 06:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The police issued an advisory on Wednesday (Aug 25) warning the public of fake Singapore Pools websites and mobile applications available on Google Play store.

The police said that unsuspecting victims who came across the fake websites or apps may think they were legitimate, download them and place bets through them.

"They would only realise that they have been scammed after discovering that the payments were allegedly made to other companies instead of Singapore Pools," the police added.

Upon verification with Singapore Pools, the victims would also realise that neither the websites nor the apps belonged to Singapore Pools.

Pop-up from one of the fake Singapore Pools website, sgpools.online. (Screengrab: Singapore Police Force)

Related:

The two examples of URLs impersonating Singapore Pools’ websites are https://sgpools.online and https://www.sgpools.app.

"Be wary of downloading fraudulent applications, even if they are available on official online application stores," they said. 

The police also asked the public to always verify the authenticity of the application with the official website or sources, and report any fraudulent transaction involving e-payment accounts to the e-payment service provider immediately.

Fake Singapore Pools website, sgpools.app. (Screengrab: Singapore Police Force)
Source: CNA/ng

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force Singapore Pools

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us