Police warn of fake Singapore Pools websites, mobile apps on Google Play store

SINGAPORE: The police issued an advisory on Wednesday (Aug 25) warning the public of fake Singapore Pools websites and mobile applications available on Google Play store.

The police said that unsuspecting victims who came across the fake websites or apps may think they were legitimate, download them and place bets through them.

"They would only realise that they have been scammed after discovering that the payments were allegedly made to other companies instead of Singapore Pools," the police added.

Upon verification with Singapore Pools, the victims would also realise that neither the websites nor the apps belonged to Singapore Pools.