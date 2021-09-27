Logo
Police appeal for information after 13-year-old boy goes missing for more than 2 days
Brian Tan Zhi Yong was last seen along Sturdee Road with his bicycle at about 8pm on Sep 24, 2021. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

27 Sep 2021 12:23AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 12:32AM)
SINGAPORE: The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday (Sep 24) evening.

Brian Tan Zhi Yong was last seen with his bicycle along Sturdee Road in Farrer Park at about 8pm on Friday, the Singapore Police Force said in a news release late Sunday night.

Brian Tan Zhi Yong was last seen with his bicycle. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

Source: CNA/ec

