Police appeal for information after 13-year-old boy goes missing for more than 2 days

SINGAPORE: The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday (Sep 24) evening.
Brian Tan Zhi Yong was last seen with his bicycle along Sturdee Road in Farrer Park at about 8pm on Friday, the Singapore Police Force said in a news release late Sunday night.
Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.