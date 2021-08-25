21 people investigated for suspected gambling, breaching COVID-19 rules in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating 21 people for suspected illegal gambling and non-compliance with COVID-19 measures at a commercial unit in Bukit Batok Crescent.

During an operation on Monday (Aug 23), officers found the 11 women and 10 men, aged between 29 and 67, allegedly gathering and engaging in gambling activities.

Among them were a 42-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of using the place as a common gaming house, said the police on Wednesday.

The rest are being investigated for allegedly gambling at the place. Gambling paraphernalia was seized.

All 21 are also being investigated for allegedly not complying with safe distancing measures.