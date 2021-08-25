Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

21 people investigated for suspected gambling, breaching COVID-19 rules in Bukit Batok
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

21 people investigated for suspected gambling, breaching COVID-19 rules in Bukit Batok

21 people investigated for suspected gambling, breaching COVID-19 rules in Bukit Batok

Gambling paraphernalia seized by police from a commercial unit in Bukit Batok Crescent. (Photos: SPF)

25 Aug 2021 08:18PM (Updated: 25 Aug 2021 08:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating 21 people for suspected illegal gambling and non-compliance with COVID-19 measures at a commercial unit in Bukit Batok Crescent.

During an operation on Monday (Aug 23), officers found the 11 women and 10 men, aged between 29 and 67, allegedly gathering and engaging in gambling activities.

Among them were a 42-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of using the place as a common gaming house, said the police on Wednesday.

The rest are being investigated for allegedly gambling at the place. Gambling paraphernalia was seized.

All 21 are also being investigated for allegedly not complying with safe distancing measures.

Gambling paraphernalia seized by police from a commercial unit in Bukit Batok Crescent. (Photo: SPF)

Those found guilty of using a place as a common gaming house can be jailed for up to three years and fined between S$5,000 and S$50,000.

For gaming in a common gaming house, they can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

The maximum penalty for not complying with safe distancing measures is six months' imprisonment and a fine of S$10,000.

"The police take a serious view against all forms of illegal gambling activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against offenders in accordance with the law," said the police.

"Members of the public are advised not to engage in any form of illegal gambling and to comply with the prevailing safe distancing measures."

 

Source: CNA/dv(gr)

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force police crime gambling

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us