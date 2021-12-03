More than 400 people under investigation for involvement in scams totalling S$13 million

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is investigating 404 people for their suspected involvement in scams as scammers and money mules where the victims lost more than S$13 million.

The suspects, comprising 283 men and 121 women, are aged between 15 and 72, said the police in a news release on Friday (Dec 3).

They were believed to be involved in more than 1,000 cases of scams, comprising mainly of Internet love scams, e-commerce scams, government or China officials impersonation scams, investment scams, job scams, credit-for-sex and loan scams

"The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence," said the police.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions conducted a two-week operation between Nov 19 and Dec 2.

Anyone found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years, and fined.

Those found guilty of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$500,000, or both.

The offence of carrying on a business of providing any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to S$125,000, up to three years' jail, or both.

"The police take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law," said SPF.

"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes."