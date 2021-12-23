'It's not easy being an investigator here': Police reveal finer details of dealing with serious sex crimes

"As you can see, it's not an overnight thing. It's a lot of effort put in and the trial may even drag on," ASP Amin said, explaining that the evidence needs to be put forth and this depends on when different parties testify or get cross-examined.

Some trials can run for three to six years if the accused chooses to appeal. "The cases are long drawn in court not because we sitting on the case," he added.

Despite that, ASP Amin believes the effort put in is worthwhile, as he described the satisfaction of getting a conviction and hopefully closure for the victims.

"To be honest, it's really worthwhile because we really make a difference," he said. "It's not that we just do our job. We will also look after the victim as well."

MIXED BAG OF FEELINGS

Still, these feelings of achievement are often tinged with those of shock and sadness, and the SSCB officers have their own way of dealing with them.

"It's not easy being an investigator here," ASP Amin said, adding that he was "appalled" when investigating intra-familial cases. "Because you really see and handle the taboo kind of cases."

SI Li said the cases he encountered while with the branch were largely different from anything he has witnessed in his 13 years in the force.

"They may be more unthinkable and also maybe shocking to society in general. It may involve close family members, and the victims may be a close party in the family," he said.

SI Li, who recently became a father, acknowledged that he was personally affected when he brought an accused to his home and saw how distraught he was that he had disappointed his mother.

"Sometimes, the victim is not just the victim specifically. But the ones who get hurt can be the entire family as well," he said.