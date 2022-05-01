Police investigating man for allegedly making false report that he was assaulted and robbed

SINGAPORE: The police on Sunday (May 1) said they are investigating a 50-year-old man for allegedly making a false report that he was assaulted and robbed by three men.

Authorities said they received a report on Friday at about 8.30am, where the man claimed that he was assaulted by three unknown men while heading to his parked car. He alleged that the trio had injured him with a baseball bat and robbed him of S$230,000 in cash, before fleeing on foot.

Officers from the Tanglin Police Division detected several inconsistencies between the man's account and the closed-circuit television footages during the investigations, said the police.

The man had purportedly provided false information and that he was not a victim of the reported crime, they added.

Police investigations against the man are ongoing.

If the man is found guilty of giving information which he knows to be false to a public servant, he may be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

"The police would like to remind members of the public that police resources could have been put to better use to deal with real crimes and emergencies than investigating into false reports or false information," they said.