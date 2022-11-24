Police investigating Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut for suspected cheating, fraud offences

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut and its directors for suspected cheating and fraud offences.

Between August and November this year, the police received multiple reports alleging that Hodlnaut or its directors had made false representations relating to the company's exposure to a certain digital token.

The Commercial Affairs Department launched an investigation into the crypto lender for the suspected offences.

"If you have deposited digital tokens with Hodlnaut and believe that you may have been defrauded through, among others, false representations made by Hodlnaut, you may wish to lodge a police report at the nearest Neighbourhood Police Centre, or online," said the police.

"To assist us in the review of your complaint, please provide documents relating to your transactions with Hodlnaut. Such documents include the records of the payments made to and received from Hodlnaut as well as relevant correspondence with Hodlnaut."