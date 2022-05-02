Police investigating road gatherings conducted without permit

SINGAPORE: Police on Monday (May 2) said they are investigating several instances of road gatherings that were conducted without a permit.

The first incident involves a convoy of vehicles travelling along Changi Road towards Geylang Road on Apr 24 without a police permit.

Video footage of the incident, which was circulated online on Apr 27, showed prime movers, minibuses, trucks and other vehicles taking part in the convoy.

Police said they have identified three men, aged between 22 and 26 years old, as the organisers.

"They will be investigated for conducting an event on the road or part thereof without a permit," said the police.

In the second incident, a video uploaded on Apr 30 showed a group of cars gathering at the open area outside the Decathlon sporting goods store in Kallang.

The gathering took place the previous day, during which the police responded, they said.