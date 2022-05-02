Police investigating road gatherings conducted without permit

SINGAPORE: Police on Monday (May 2) said they are investigating several instances of road gatherings that were conducted without a permit.
The first incident involves a convoy of vehicles travelling along Changi Road towards Geylang Road on Apr 24 without a police permit.
Video footage of the incident, which was circulated online on Apr 27, showed prime movers, minibuses, trucks and other vehicles taking part in the convoy.
Police said they have identified three men, aged between 22 and 26 years old, as the organisers.
"They will be investigated for conducting an event on the road or part thereof without a permit," said the police.
In the second incident, a video uploaded on Apr 30 showed a group of cars gathering at the open area outside the Decathlon sporting goods store in Kallang.
The gathering took place the previous day, during which the police responded, they said.
Another incident on Apr 30 involved the Traffic Police, which conducted a joint enforcement operation with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) against traffic and illegal vehicle modification offences.
“During the operation, a convoy of motorcycles was spotted travelling along Changi Road towards Geylang Road,” police said.
A summons was issued by the Traffic Police for an unapproved type of protective helmet.
LTA also detected 13 offences related to illegal vehicle modifications, which included improper lighting systems, modified exhaust systems and the use of non-compliant tinted films.
Two men, aged 22 and 23 years old, were identified as the organisers. They will be investigated for conducting an event on the road or part thereof without a permit, said police.
Authorities also said on Monday that it is “aware of individuals and groups organising different gatherings with plans for vehicles to travel in a convoy at different locations, dates and times” over the long weekend.
It reminded the public that it is an offence to conduct any event on any road or part thereof.
Those convicted of doing so may be fined S$1,000, jailed up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined S$2,000, jailed up to six months, or both.
CNA has contacted the police for more information.