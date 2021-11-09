Logo
Police investigating teenagers seen flipping signboard that hits child along Keong Saik Road
Screengrabs from a video circulating on social media showing the incident along Keong Saik Road where a child was hit by a signboard.

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
09 Nov 2021 07:46PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 07:46PM)
SINGAPORE: Four teenagers have come under police investigation after a video circulating online showed a person flipping a yellow signboard, causing it to hit a child.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the incident happened along Keong Saik Road at about 8.30pm on Monday (Nov 8).

Officers later spotted two teenagers, both 18, at Serangoon MRT station holding a "wet floor" signboard at about 9.30pm. 

"Preliminary investigations revealed that they were among a group of four teenagers, where a male teenager among them had allegedly flipped the signboard at a child along Keong Saik Road at about 8.30pm the same day," said the police.

"The group is currently being investigated for public nuisance and dishonest misappropriation of property."

In the video circulating on social media, a man is seen holding a signboard, while another person flips it from his hand, causing it to hit a child along the sidewalk.

The child's mother shouts at them as the child cries.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/ic(gs)

