Police investigating incident of Honda Civic cars parked along public road for photo shoot

SINGAPORE: The police said on Thursday (Mar 31) they are investigating an incident of Honda Civic cars parked on a public road for a photo shoot.

In photos posted on Facebook on Saturday, seven Honda Civic cars were seen parked along the Sime Road underpass towards Kheam Hock Road.

"Photoshoot ongoing in the tunnel on public road, drivers using this road beware and drive with care!" read the Facebook post on traffic group SG Road Vigilante.

At least seven people were seen at the location, some of whom were taking photos of the cars. Two had children in their arms.

Responding to queries from CNA, police said: "The Traffic Police is aware and will be investigating into the matter."