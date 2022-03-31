Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Police investigating incident of Honda Civic cars parked along public road for photo shoot
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Police investigating incident of Honda Civic cars parked along public road for photo shoot

Police investigating incident of Honda Civic cars parked along public road for photo shoot

Seven Honda Civic cars were seen parked along an empty Sime Road underpass as people took photos. (Photo: Facebook/SGRV FRONT MAN)

Lakeisha Leo
Lakeisha Leo
31 Mar 2022 11:31AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 11:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The police said on Thursday (Mar 31) they are investigating an incident of Honda Civic cars parked on a public road for a photo shoot.

In photos posted on Facebook on Saturday, seven Honda Civic cars were seen parked along the Sime Road underpass towards Kheam Hock Road.

"Photoshoot ongoing in the tunnel on public road, drivers using this road beware and drive with care!" read the Facebook post on traffic group SG Road Vigilante. 

At least seven people were seen at the location, some of whom were taking photos of the cars. Two had children in their arms.

Responding to queries from CNA, police said: "The Traffic Police is aware and will be investigating into the matter."

The photos showed the seven Honda Civic cars parked along the empty underpass in a straight line. (Photo: Facebook/SGRV FRONT MAN)
In one of the photos posted on Facebook, a person could be seen taking photos of the parked cars in the empty underpass. (Photo: Facebook/SGRV FRONT MAN)
Source: CNA/lk(gr)

Related Topics

police

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us