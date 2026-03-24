Man arrested after multiple vehicles found with smashed windshields in Jurong West industrial area

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old man was arrested in a Jurong West industrial area on Monday (Mar 23) after multiple vehicles were found with badly damaged windshields.

A video posted on Facebook shows more than 10 vehicles in a car park with smashed windshields.

In response to CNA’s queries, the police said on Tuesday that they received a call for assistance at 1.35pm on Monday at 18 Enterprise Road.

“A 52-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance and mischief. He was also conveyed conscious to the hospital,” they said.

Another clip on Facebook shows several police officers confronting a man along a sidewalk.

The man is seen sitting under a small tree and exchanging words with the officers before he is arrested.

CNA understands that the man in the video is the person arrested in relation to the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.