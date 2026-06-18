Man to be charged after driving erratically and crashing into taxi at Kallang Bahru

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man will be charged in court on Friday (Jun 19) for multiple traffic offences, as well as possession of a scheduled weapon and unauthorised possession of weapons.

In a news release on Thursday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident involving a car and a taxi along Kallang Bahru towards Lavender Street on Wednesday at about 8am.

"A 60-year-old male taxi driver and his 43-year-old female passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital," the police said.

The authorities found that the suspect had driven erratically and collided with a taxi from the opposite direction.

After the collision, he abandoned his car and fled the scene before the police arrived, obstructing traffic.

"Suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia, vaporisers and a knuckleduster were found in the car and seized as case exhibits," SPF said.

The man was arrested within five hours of the report. Two knives believed to be his were also seized during his arrest.