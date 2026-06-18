Man to be charged after driving erratically and crashing into taxi at Kallang Bahru
Suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia, vaporisers and a knuckleduster were found in the suspect's car, said the police.
SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man will be charged in court on Friday (Jun 19) for multiple traffic offences, as well as possession of a scheduled weapon and unauthorised possession of weapons.
In a news release on Thursday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident involving a car and a taxi along Kallang Bahru towards Lavender Street on Wednesday at about 8am.
"A 60-year-old male taxi driver and his 43-year-old female passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital," the police said.
The authorities found that the suspect had driven erratically and collided with a taxi from the opposite direction.
After the collision, he abandoned his car and fled the scene before the police arrived, obstructing traffic.
"Suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia, vaporisers and a knuckleduster were found in the car and seized as case exhibits," SPF said.
The man was arrested within five hours of the report. Two knives believed to be his were also seized during his arrest.
If found guilty of possessing a scheduled weapon, he faces a jail term of up to five years and not less than six strokes of the cane. The offence of unauthorised possession of weapons carries punishments of up to 36 months' jail and a fine of up to S$40,000 (US$31,000).
The man may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles for at least two years if found guilty of driving while under the influence of a drug or dangerous driving.
The man's suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), and the vape-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.
CNB will also investigate him for the possession and consumption of controlled drugs, as well as for possessing drug paraphernalia.
"Driving under the influence of drugs is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act," the police said.
The authorities warned that they will take firm action against motorists who drive under the influence of drugs, psychoactive substances, intoxicating substances or alcohol.