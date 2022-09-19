Police officer dead with gunshot wound at 1 Bayfront Avenue, no foul play suspected

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Police Force (SPF) officer was found with a gunshot wound at 1 Bayfront Avenue and later pronounced dead on Monday (Sep 19) morning.

"On Sep 19, 2022, at 9.44am, a 29-year-old police officer from Central Police Division was found with a gunshot wound along 1 Bayfront Avenue," SPF said in response to a CNA query.

"He was subsequently pronounced dead. A firearm was found at scene and seized."

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected, SPF said.

Investigations are ongoing.

BERITAmediacorp was tipped off about the incident on Monday via WhatsApp, with two pictures sent to the news portal.

The first picture shows a man lying on the boardwalk in front of Marina Bay Sands with a gun near him. Another photo shows a police car near the location where the man was found.