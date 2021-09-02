Police officer charged with corruption after soliciting romantic relationship with woman  

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old police officer was charged with corruption on Thursday (Sep 2), after he allegedly solicited a woman as an inducement for assisting in her case with the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

On Nov 2, 2019, Teo, who was a police sergeant at that time, allegedly misused a Singapore Police Force computer system to access data of individuals who were arrested in a police operation, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a press release.

About a month later on Dec 8, Teo allegedly sent a photograph related to that police operation to a woman.

He then allegedly solicited gratification from the woman in the form of a romantic relationship, as an inducement for assisting in her case with CNB.

The woman rejected his request.

Teo was charged with one count of unauthorised access to computer materials, one count of wrongful communication of information and one count of corruption.

If convicted of corruption, Teo could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$100,000, or both.

“CPIB will not hesitate to take firm action against offenders, including public officers who abuse their position of authority and tarnish the image of the Public Service,” said the bureau.

If convicted of wrongful communication of information under the Official Secrets Act, he could be jailed up to two years and fined up to S$2,000.

If convicted of unauthorised access to computer materials under the Computer Misuse Act, Teo could be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to 2 years, or both.