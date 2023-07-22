SPF to investigate allegations of racial discrimination, workplace bullying made by officer: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has asked the Singapore Police Force (SPF) to investigate claims made by a police officer, who said he faced racial discrimination and bullying at the workplace, among other allegations.

The police said in a Facebook post on Friday (Jul 21) that it received a call at about 4.55pm for assistance at Block 393 Yishun Avenue 6.

A 36-year-old man, who was identified as a police officer, was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was transported to the hospital, where he died the same day.

In a Facebook post on Friday evening, Mr Shanmugam named the officer as Uvaraja Gopal and offered his deepest condolences to his family.

Mr Shanmugam added he had asked the police to look into the allegations made by the officer before his death.

“He has put up a post, which amongst other things, says he faced racial discrimination in SPF. These and other allegations are serious,” Mr Shanmugam wrote.



“I have asked SPF to investigate the matter thoroughly. We will get to the bottom of it. And be accountable.”

Mr Shanmugam reiterated "a clear policy of non-discrimination" and that all officers are entitled to be treated fairly.



“SPF as an organisation is committed to that principle. We will investigate the facts,” he added.

The officer's allegations, which also mentioned a toxic work culture, first came to light in a Facebook post. The post has since been deleted, but several screenshots were reposted on Reddit.

He also wrote that he had sought help, but was shunned and turned away.

In a Facebook post, the police said they were "aware" of the challenges at work which had been raised by the officer, and "had extended various assistance to him".

“We will be looking thoroughly and will investigate into all the issues he has raised in his (Facebook) post."

The police also said they are assisting the officer's family in their time of grief and that investigations are ongoing into his death.

CNA has reached out to the police regarding the assistance that had been extended to the man.