Police officer gets jail and driving ban after driving into 84-year-old woman, killing her

SINGAPORE: An investigation officer with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) failed to keep a proper lookout while driving and collided with an 84-year-old pedestrian, killing her.

Norazlan Abdul Aziz, 44, was sentenced on Friday (Oct 22) to two weeks' jail and a driving ban of five years.

He pleaded guilty to one count of committing a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide by failing to stop at the single white line at a non-signalised junction in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1.

The court heard that Norazlan drove his car out of the multi-storey car park at Block 808, Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 at around 4.20pm on Sep 21, 2017.

He then drove along a single-lane, two-way service road along Block 807D, Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 intending to exit the service road and head to the main road of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1.

The victim, an 84-year-old woman, was walking along the pavement between the service road and the main road.

She began crossing the exit connecting the service road within the HDB blocks and the main road of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, and was likely visible to Norazlan, the court heard.

However, Norazlan did not keep a proper lookout for her. There was a stop line at the exit, but he did not slow down or stop. He turned left and did not notice the victim, who was already crossing the road from his left to his right.

The front left portion of his car collided with the woman, and she fell on the road in front of the car.

BYSTANDER TRIED TO ALERT HIM

A bystander at a nearby childcare centre heard a loud "bang" and turned around to see the victim lying on the ground unmoving. He ran towards the car and shouted at Norazlan to alert him, but to no avail.

Norazlan stopped the car for a few seconds before driving forward again, running over the woman - a sequence witnessed by the bystander.

The estimated average speed of Norazlan's car as he travelled along the service road was 10kmh to 13kmh.

The woman was taken to hospital with a large scalp laceration and major internal facial and head injuries. She did not respond to resuscitation and was pronounced dead within hours.

The defence lawyer said Norazlan deeply regrets the victim's death, and that the episode "continues to haunt him and weighs heavily on his conscience".

Immediately after the accident, he stopped and did his best to help the victim, calling the ambulance and cooperating with police investigations.

The defence highlighted Norazlan's record as a police officer – he joined SPF in 1999 as a corporal and later became a station inspector. He has been an investigation officer in Jurong Police Division for the last 10 years, and received a minister's award as well as other commendations, said the lawyer.

For a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, Norazlan could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.