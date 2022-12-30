Police officers rescue woman trapped in toilet for four days

SINGAPORE: A woman who was trapped in her home toilet for four days after the door handle was dislodged was eventually rescued by two police officers.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) shared the incident on an Instagram post on Thursday (Dec 29). The incident was recounted by Senior Staff Sergeant Ibnu Musalli and Sergeant Miqdad Fisall, as part of an SPF editorial series called "My Duty My Calling".

They received a call for assistance in the evening of Nov 27, stating that a woman was reported missing.

The caller was a relative, who told the police that the woman had been uncontactable for the past four days.

"He had even gone to her apartment unit to make checks but had gotten no response from her. Her mobile phone was switched off as well," said Ibnu.

Ibnu and Miqdad then quickly headed down to make enquiries at the missing woman's apartment building.

The two officers made some quick checks with her neighbours, who told them that they had not seen the missing woman for three or four days. They also noticed a few delivery parcels that had been left outside her apartment.

"However, our instincts and experience told us that she might still be in her unit but in a condition where she couldn’t respond," said Ibnu.

As the two officers were speaking to the woman's neighbours, Miqdad said they heard some faint rapping noises coming from the other side of the wall.

"This further confirmed our suspicions that she might still be inside," he added.