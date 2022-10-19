Cough syrup, sexual enhancement products seized in Geylang raids against illegal activities
32 people are being investigated for various offences that also include illegal gambling and vice activities following the multi-agency enforcement operation.
SINGAPORE: Thirty-two people are being investigated for various offences including illegal gambling and vice activities following a multi-agency operation in Geylang, police said in a news release on Wednesday (Oct 19). Unregistered health products including cough syrup, sexual enhancement products and duty-unpaid cigarettes were also seized.
The operation, which was conducted from Sep 25 to Oct 8, aimed to clamp down on illegal activities in Geylang, which included illegal gambling, vice activities, and the sale of illegal sexual enhancement medication, police added.
Led by the Bedok Police Division, the operation was supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Customs, Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA).
Nineteen men and 13 women, aged 21 and 73, are being investigated for various offences.
ILLEGAL GAMBLING AND UNREGISTERED HEALTH PRODUCTS
In a joint operations against illegal gambling involving ICA and MOM, the police raided an industrial unit along Lorong 23 Geylang, a commercial unit along Ubi Road 1, as well as an F&B establishment along Lorong 29 Geylang.
Ten men and one woman, aged between 46 and 73, are under investigation for their suspected involvement in gambling offences under the Gambling Control Act.
Makeshift gambling tables and other gambling paraphernalia were also seized during the operation.
In another series of joint operations involving HSA, ICA and CNB, unregistered health products consisting of cough syrup and various sexual enhancement products were seized.
The products have an estimated value of about S$14,687. One e-vaporiser and related accessories were also seized.
Four men are being investigated under the Health Products Act, said the police.
VICE ACTIVITIES
As part of the enforcement operation against vice activities, two massage establishments located along Geylang Road are being investigated for purportedly operating without a valid licence, said the police.
Two women, aged 39 and 54, were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter.
The CID and the Bedok Police Division, with support from ICA, also conducted anti-vice operations, focusing on the Geylang Lorongs and hotels in the area.
Ten women and one man, aged between 24 and 41, were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter.
Enforcement operations were also conducted at public entertainment outlets along Geylang Road and Geylang Lorongs 18, 20 and 35.
Two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested under the Societies Act.
Officers from the Singapore Customs also conducted enforcement against duty-unpaid cigarettes.
Two men, both aged 69, were arrested under the Customs Act for purportedly dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes. Another man, aged 64, was issued with a composition fine for being in possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes.
Investigations against the 32 individuals and two massage establishments are ongoing, said the police.
The Commanding Officer of Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre, Superintendent of Police Muhammad Firdaus Abdul Raub expressed his appreciation to all the agencies involved for their strong support.
He also commended the officers for their professionalism and excellent teamwork during the operation.
“The police will continue to work closely with other enforcement agencies to clamp down on illegal activities.”