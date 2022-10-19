Cough syrup, sexual enhancement products seized in Geylang raids against illegal activities

SINGAPORE: Thirty-two people are being investigated for various offences including illegal gambling and vice activities following a multi-agency operation in Geylang, police said in a news release on Wednesday (Oct 19). Unregistered health products including cough syrup, sexual enhancement products and duty-unpaid cigarettes were also seized.

The operation, which was conducted from Sep 25 to Oct 8, aimed to clamp down on illegal activities in Geylang, which included illegal gambling, vice activities, and the sale of illegal sexual enhancement medication, police added.

Led by the Bedok Police Division, the operation was supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Customs, Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Nineteen men and 13 women, aged 21 and 73, are being investigated for various offences.

ILLEGAL GAMBLING AND UNREGISTERED HEALTH PRODUCTS

In a joint operations against illegal gambling involving ICA and MOM, the police raided an industrial unit along Lorong 23 Geylang, a commercial unit along Ubi Road 1, as well as an F&B establishment along Lorong 29 Geylang.

Ten men and one woman, aged between 46 and 73, are under investigation for their suspected involvement in gambling offences under the Gambling Control Act.

Makeshift gambling tables and other gambling paraphernalia were also seized during the operation.

In another series of joint operations involving HSA, ICA and CNB, unregistered health products consisting of cough syrup and various sexual enhancement products were seized.

The products have an estimated value of about S$14,687. One e-vaporiser and related accessories were also seized.

Four men are being investigated under the Health Products Act, said the police.