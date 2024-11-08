Man shot after attacking police officers with improvised flamethrower; to be charged with attempted murder
SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man who attacked police officers at Pasir Ris Park with an improvised device that ejected flames was shot and wounded on Friday (Nov 8).
In a press release, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to an incident of a woman sitting on the ledge at the top of a tower in Pasir Ris Park at about 6am.
On arrival, the responding officers did not see anyone at the tower. As they searched the vicinity, the officers saw a man at a nearby hut.
“When the officers approached, the man deployed an improvised device which ejected flames towards the officers,” said SPF.
“The officers drew their weapons and commanded him to stop and drop the improvised device.”
However, the man did not comply despite multiple warnings and continued to advance towards the officers with the improvised device.
(Video: Singapore Police Force)
“As there was imminent threat to the safety of the officers, a 30-year-old police officer fired a shot at the man with his pistol,” said SPF.
“The man fell to the ground and was immediately arrested by the officers.”
Following a search, the officers found a knife near him.
The man suffered puncture wounds on his left forearm and abdomen. The arresting officers rendered first aid to the man before the arrival of the Singapore Civil Defence Force.
He was subsequently taken conscious to the hospital where he is undergoing surgery.
Another 24-year-old police officer sustained abrasions and was treated at the scene.
When CNA arrived at the scene at about 1.45pm, there were five police vehicles parked outside the path leading to a bird-watching tower. The path was cordoned off, with an officer standing guard.
Police believe the man to be the caller of the incident.
“This appeared to be a targeted attack against our police officers. Preliminary investigations indicate that it was likely a deliberate attempt to lure officers to harm them,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Justin Wong.
“Our officers responded decisively according to the situation and their training. I am proud of their courage and resilience. The police stand resolute in the face of threats, and will protect the public and our officers, as we do our duty to keep Singapore safe and secure.”
According to police, the man has multiple past antecedents of hurt and property offences, said SPF.
He has an outstanding warrant of arrest against him for failing to attend court for his alleged involvement in a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and intentional harassment.
The improvised device which functioned like a flamethrower and the knife were seized at the scene as case exhibits. Police investigations are ongoing.
The man will be charged in court for the offence of attempted murder.
The offence of attempted murder where hurt is caused to any person by such act carries life imprisonment and caning, or imprisonment of up to 20 years and fine or caning, or both.
Additional reporting by Raydza Rahman.
