Man shot after attacking police officers with improvised flamethrower; to be charged with attempted murder

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man who attacked police officers at Pasir Ris Park with an improvised device that ejected flames was shot and wounded on Friday (Nov 8).

In a press release, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to an incident of a woman sitting on the ledge at the top of a tower in Pasir Ris Park at about 6am.

On arrival, the responding officers did not see anyone at the tower. As they searched the vicinity, the officers saw a man at a nearby hut.

“When the officers approached, the man deployed an improvised device which ejected flames towards the officers,” said SPF.

“The officers drew their weapons and commanded him to stop and drop the improvised device.”

However, the man did not comply despite multiple warnings and continued to advance towards the officers with the improvised device.